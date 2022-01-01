|Title
|
How to digitise slides. Recommendations and working lists for the reproduction of a very special artefact
https://a-million-pictures-recommendations.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
A Million Pictures
https://a-million-pictures.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Aanmelden activiteiten Geesteswetenschappen
https://aanmelden.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Artificial Intelligence for health
https://aiforhealth.ewuu.nl
|
Study Association AKT
https://akt-online.nl
|Faculty of Humanities
|
Albion
https://albionutrecht.nl
|Faculty of Humanities
|
Annotated Books Online
https://annotatedbooksonline.com
|
ARTECHNE - Technique in the Arts, 1500-1950
https://artechne.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Atgender
https://atgender.eu
|Research
|Faculty of Humanities
|
Autarkeia
https://autarkeia.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Media en Cultuur - Academische Vaardigheden en Onderzoek
https://avmec.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Babylab Utrecht
https://babylab.wp.hum.uu.nl
|Faculty of Humanities
|
GOLIATH
https://beatinggoliath.eu
|Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
|
BIMU
https://bimu.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Biogas-ETC
https://biogas-etc.eu
|
Blackboard Support
https://blackboard-support.uu.nl
|
Blik achteruit
https://blik-achteruit.nl
|
Montaigne Centre Blog
https://blog.montaignecentre.com
|Blog
|Faculty of Law, Economics and Governance
|
Camera Interactiva
https://camerainteractiva.org
|
Carrièredag Universiteit Utrecht
https://carrieredaguu.nl
|
Cultures, Citizenship and Human Rights
https://cchr.uu.nl
|
CfH Lectures
https://cfh-lectures.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
The changing face of medieval Dutch narrative literature in the early period of print (1477-c. 1540)
https://changingface.eu
|
Citizen Science
https://citizenscience.nl
|
Soft Condensed Matter Group
https://colloid.nl
|
Coloring Book: Testing Language Comprehension
https://coloringbook.wp.hum.uu.nl
|Research | Blog
|Faculty of Humanities
|
danubius-ri.nl
https://danubius-ri.nl
|
Datafied Society (research platform)
https://datafiedsociety.wp.hum.uu.nl
|Research | Blog
|Faculty of Humanities
|
Utrecht Data School
https://dataschool.nl
|Research | Blog | Documentation | Information
|Faculty of Humanities | Other
|
Deleuze Circle
https://deleuzecircle.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Digital Humanities Lab
https://dig.hum.uu.nl
|
LevelUp gamesconference
https://digra2003.org
|
Dutch Wildlife Health Centre (DWHC)
https://dwhc.nl
|
VI European Congress of Methodology
https://eam2014.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
EDPOP: The European Dimensions of Popular Print Culture
https://edpop.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Werkspoorkwartier: Creatief Circulair Maakgebied
https://efro-wsk.nl
|
Emblemstudies
https://emblemstudies.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Emlar 2021
https://emlar-2021.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
EMLAR XVIII 2022
https://emlar.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
European Network for the Study of Ancient Greek History
https://ensagh.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Erasmus of Rotterdam Society
https://erasmussociety.org
|
Esthetica - ISSN: 1875-3809
https://estheticatijdschrift.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Challenging Future Generations
https://ewuu.nl
|
Faculteitsraad Geesteswetenschappen
https://faculteitsraad.wp.hum.uu.nl
|Faculty of Humanities
|
Facultaire Ethische Toetsingscommissie Geesteswetenschappen
Website of the Ethical Assessment Committee Linguistics (Ethische ToetsingsCommissie Linguistiek, ETCL) and front-end to the ETCL webportal.https://fetc-gw.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Filosofisch Café Utrecht
https://filosofischcafe.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Fibre-Optic Monitoring van de ondergrondse Energiebalans van BodemEnergieSystemen
https://fomebes.nl
|
Formulieren Geesteswetenschappen
https://forms.hum.uu.nl
|
Centre for Games and Play
https://gamesandplay.nl
|Research
|Faculty of Humanities
|
GAP Summerschool
https://gap-summerschool.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Graduate Gender Programme
https://genderstudies.nl
|
Internships in Geosciences
https://geo-stagebank.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Geschiedenis en didactiek
https://geschiedenisendidactiek.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Global Intellectual History
https://globalintellectualhistory.org
|
NGG
https://godsdienstwetenschap.nl
|
Going Romance
https://going-romance.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Netherlands Research School of Genderstudies
https://graduategenderstudies.nl
|Faculty of Humanities
|
Green Media Mediography
https://greenmediography.nl
|
Kasboekje van Nederland
https://hetkasboekjevannederland.nl
|
The Here and the Hereafter in Islamic Traditions
https://hhit.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
ICO Aardwarmte
https://ico-aardwarmte.nl
|
ICT & Media - Geesteswetenschappen
https://ictenmedia.hum.uu.nl
|
ICT en Onderzoek
https://ictenonderzoek.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Intimacies of Remote Warfare
https://intimacies-of-remote-warfare.nl
|Other
|
IRIS: oplossingen voor mooier, prettiger en betaalbaar wonen in de stad Utrecht
https://iris-utrecht.nl
|Other
|
ISIS 2015
https://isis2015.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Student info ITS
ITS monitor for student informationhttps://its-student-monitor.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Language Dynamics in the Dutch Golden Age
https://languagedynamics.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
LEF Summerschool
https://lef.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Lessenreeksen over middeleeuwse literatuur
https://lesplannenmiddeleeuwen.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
LitLab
LitLab is een digitaal laboratorium voor literatuuronderzoek op de middelbare school.https://litlab.nl
|
Centre for Living Technologies
https://livingtechnologies.ewuu.nl
|
Medieval Literacy Platform
https://medievalliteracy.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Monitor DGK
https://monitor-dgk.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Monitor Applicatie GW
https://monitor-gw.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Monitor LAS
https://monitor-las.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Monitor MCW
https://monitor-mcw.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Monitor UBD
https://monitor-ubd.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Monitor UBD
https://monitor-uu.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Multilevel Conference
The 12th International Multilevel Conference is held April 9-10, 2019. The conference will be about all aspects of statistical multilevel analysis: innovative applications, theory, software, and methodology.https://multilevel.fss.uu.nl
|Conference
|Faculty of Social and Behavioural Sciences
|
Nascholing Geschiedenis
https://nascholing-gs.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Nederlands Genootschap voor Esthetica
https://nge.nl
|
NIFLAR
https://niflar.eu
|
Omstreden Zaken
https://omstredenzaken.nl
|
Open Science Community Utrecht
https://openscience-utrecht.com
|
Redrafting Perpetual Peace
https://perpetualpeace.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Persuasive Gaming in Context
https://persuasivegaming.nl
|
Philosophy After Nature
https://philosophyafternature.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
https://pion.wp.hum.uu.nl
|Faculty of Social and Behavioural Sciences
|
Platform TBE
https://platformtbe.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
podcast test
https://podcast-test.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
PWS Wereld
https://pws-wereld.nl
|
Randomized Response
https://randomizedresponse.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Refomo
https://refomo.eu
|
Relation(al) Matters Archive
https://relationalmattersarchive.nl
|
Religious Matters
https://religiousmatters.nl
|
S4 conference
The aim of the S4 Conference is to bring together international researchers working to provide Solutions for Small Sample Size and to share information, learn about new developments and discuss solutions for typical small sample size problems.https://s4.wp.hum.uu.nl
|Conference
|Faculty of Social and Behavioural Sciences
|
Scaffolding Intentions
https://scaffoldingintentions.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
School2Work
https://school2work.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Van Onderzoek naar Schrijfadvies
https://schrijfadviezen.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Schwarzes Brett – Alles over Duits in Utrecht
https://schwarzesbrett.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
SCOOP DB
https://scoop-db.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
ERC Securing Europe, Fighting its enemies, 1815-1914
https://securing-europe.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Smart Solar Charging
https://smartsolarcharging.eu
|
Societal Resilience
https://societalresilience.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Sound memories
https://soundme.eu
|Research
|Faculty of Humanities
|
Sustainable Pension Investments Lab
https://spilplatform.com
|
Flexibele Nettarieven
https://ssc-fleet.nl
|
Smart Sustainable Districts - Utrecht Beurskwartier
https://ssd-utrecht.nl
|
SSH Raad
https://sshraad.nl
|Information
|Faculty of Humanities | Faculty of Social and Behavioural Sciences
|
Stages Geesteswetenschappen
https://stage.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Stagebank Literature Today / Literatuur vandaag
https://stagebank-litto.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Stagebank Interculturele Communicatie
https://stagebank.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Sustainable Campus
https://sustainablecampus.eu
|
Sustainable Finance Lab
https://sustainablefinancelab.nl
|
sv Babel
https://svbabel.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
SV Eureka
https://sveureka.nl
|
Studievereniging Teiresias
https://svteiresias.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Syntax Interface Lectures Utrecht
Syntax Interface Lectures Utrechthttps://syntaxif.wp.hum.uu.nl
|Conference | Research
|Faculty of Humanities
|
TAALBAAS
https://taalbaas.nu
|
CRYSTAL
https://tki-crystal.nl
|
Op weg naar energieleverende hoogbouwflats
https://tki-inside-out.nl
|
Translantis
https://translantis.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Utrecht Centre for Television in Transition
https://tvit.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
U2Connect
https://u2connect.org
|
UiL OTS Labs
https://uilots-labs.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
UiL-OTS Colloquium
https://uilotscolloquium.wp.hum.uu.nl
|Research | Blog
|Faculty of Humanities
|
UMU
https://umu.nl
|
U.S.V.I. Etna
https://usvietna.nl
|
Global Water Cycle Modelling
https://uu-water.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
VALID
https://validdata.org
|
Voting Advice Via Internet
https://vavi.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Veterinary Sciences Tomorrow
https://vetscite.org
|
Onderzoek Taal voor Kinderen
https://vlot.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Ware Bataven
https://warebataven.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Werkgroep Middelnederlandse Artesliteratuur
https://wemal.nl
|Research
|Faculty of Humanities
|
Woordzoeker UU
https://woordzoeker.wp.hum.uu.nl
|
Faculty of Humanities
https://wp.hum.uu.nl
|
The Society for Emblem Studies
https://www.emblemstudies.org
|Faculty of Humanities
|
Stichting Bedrijfsgeschiedenis
https://www.stichtingbedrijfsgeschiedenis.nl
|
Lectures
https://zenolectures.wp.hum.uu.nl