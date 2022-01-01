Logo Utrecht University

Faculty of Humanities

Faculty of Humanities

Alle sites

Title

How to digitise slides. Recommendations and working lists for the reproduction of a very special artefact

https://a-million-pictures-recommendations.wp.hum.uu.nl

A Million Pictures

https://a-million-pictures.wp.hum.uu.nl

Aanmelden activiteiten Geesteswetenschappen

https://aanmelden.wp.hum.uu.nl

Artificial Intelligence for health

https://aiforhealth.ewuu.nl

Study Association AKT

https://akt-online.nl
Faculty of Humanities

Albion

https://albionutrecht.nl
Faculty of Humanities

Annotated Books Online

https://annotatedbooksonline.com

ARTECHNE - Technique in the Arts, 1500-1950

https://artechne.wp.hum.uu.nl

Atgender

https://atgender.eu
Research Faculty of Humanities

Autarkeia

https://autarkeia.wp.hum.uu.nl

Media en Cultuur - Academische Vaardigheden en Onderzoek

https://avmec.wp.hum.uu.nl

Babylab Utrecht

https://babylab.wp.hum.uu.nl
Faculty of Humanities

GOLIATH

https://beatinggoliath.eu
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

BIMU

https://bimu.wp.hum.uu.nl

Biogas-ETC

https://biogas-etc.eu

Blackboard Support

https://blackboard-support.uu.nl

Blik achteruit

https://blik-achteruit.nl

Montaigne Centre Blog

https://blog.montaignecentre.com
Blog Faculty of Law, Economics and Governance

Camera Interactiva

https://camerainteractiva.org

Carrièredag Universiteit Utrecht

https://carrieredaguu.nl

Cultures, Citizenship and Human Rights

https://cchr.uu.nl

CfH Lectures

https://cfh-lectures.wp.hum.uu.nl

The changing face of medieval Dutch narrative literature in the early period of print (1477-c. 1540)

https://changingface.eu

Citizen Science

https://citizenscience.nl

Soft Condensed Matter Group

https://colloid.nl

Coloring Book: Testing Language Comprehension

https://coloringbook.wp.hum.uu.nl
Research | Blog Faculty of Humanities

danubius-ri.nl

https://danubius-ri.nl

Datafied Society (research platform)

https://datafiedsociety.wp.hum.uu.nl
Research | Blog Faculty of Humanities

Utrecht Data School

https://dataschool.nl
Research | Blog | Documentation | Information Faculty of Humanities | Other

Deleuze Circle

https://deleuzecircle.wp.hum.uu.nl

Digital Humanities Lab

https://dig.hum.uu.nl

LevelUp gamesconference

https://digra2003.org

Dutch Wildlife Health Centre (DWHC)

https://dwhc.nl

VI European Congress of Methodology

https://eam2014.wp.hum.uu.nl

EDPOP: The European Dimensions of Popular Print Culture

https://edpop.wp.hum.uu.nl

Werkspoorkwartier: Creatief Circulair Maakgebied

https://efro-wsk.nl

Emblemstudies

https://emblemstudies.wp.hum.uu.nl

Emlar 2021

https://emlar-2021.wp.hum.uu.nl

EMLAR XVIII 2022

https://emlar.wp.hum.uu.nl

European Network for the Study of Ancient Greek History

https://ensagh.wp.hum.uu.nl

Erasmus of Rotterdam Society

https://erasmussociety.org

Esthetica - ISSN: 1875-3809

https://estheticatijdschrift.wp.hum.uu.nl

Challenging Future Generations

https://ewuu.nl

Faculteitsraad Geesteswetenschappen

https://faculteitsraad.wp.hum.uu.nl
Faculty of Humanities

Facultaire Ethische Toetsingscommissie Geesteswetenschappen

Website of the Ethical Assessment Committee Linguistics (Ethische ToetsingsCommissie Linguistiek, ETCL) and front-end to the ETCL webportal.

https://fetc-gw.wp.hum.uu.nl

Filosofisch Café Utrecht

https://filosofischcafe.wp.hum.uu.nl

Fibre-Optic Monitoring van de ondergrondse Energiebalans van BodemEnergieSystemen

https://fomebes.nl

Formulieren Geesteswetenschappen

https://forms.hum.uu.nl

Centre for Games and Play

https://gamesandplay.nl
Research Faculty of Humanities

GAP Summerschool

https://gap-summerschool.wp.hum.uu.nl

Graduate Gender Programme

https://genderstudies.nl

Internships in Geosciences

https://geo-stagebank.wp.hum.uu.nl

Geschiedenis en didactiek

https://geschiedenisendidactiek.wp.hum.uu.nl

Global Intellectual History

https://globalintellectualhistory.org

NGG

https://godsdienstwetenschap.nl

Going Romance

https://going-romance.wp.hum.uu.nl

Netherlands Research School of Genderstudies

https://graduategenderstudies.nl
Faculty of Humanities

Green Media Mediography

https://greenmediography.nl

Kasboekje van Nederland

https://hetkasboekjevannederland.nl

The Here and the Hereafter in Islamic Traditions

https://hhit.wp.hum.uu.nl

ICO Aardwarmte

https://ico-aardwarmte.nl

ICT & Media - Geesteswetenschappen

https://ictenmedia.hum.uu.nl

ICT en Onderzoek

https://ictenonderzoek.wp.hum.uu.nl

Intimacies of Remote Warfare

https://intimacies-of-remote-warfare.nl
Other

IRIS: oplossingen voor mooier, prettiger en betaalbaar wonen in de stad Utrecht

https://iris-utrecht.nl
Other

ISIS 2015

https://isis2015.wp.hum.uu.nl

Student info ITS

ITS monitor for student information

https://its-student-monitor.wp.hum.uu.nl

Language Dynamics in the Dutch Golden Age

https://languagedynamics.wp.hum.uu.nl

LEF Summerschool

https://lef.wp.hum.uu.nl

Lessenreeksen over middeleeuwse literatuur

https://lesplannenmiddeleeuwen.wp.hum.uu.nl

LitLab

LitLab is een digitaal laboratorium voor literatuuronderzoek op de middelbare school.

https://litlab.nl

Centre for Living Technologies

https://livingtechnologies.ewuu.nl

Medieval Literacy Platform

https://medievalliteracy.wp.hum.uu.nl

Monitor DGK

https://monitor-dgk.wp.hum.uu.nl

Monitor Applicatie GW

https://monitor-gw.wp.hum.uu.nl

Monitor LAS

https://monitor-las.wp.hum.uu.nl

Monitor MCW

https://monitor-mcw.wp.hum.uu.nl

Monitor UBD

https://monitor-ubd.wp.hum.uu.nl

Monitor UBD

https://monitor-uu.wp.hum.uu.nl

Multilevel Conference

The 12th International Multilevel Conference is held April 9-10, 2019. The conference will be about all aspects of statistical multilevel analysis: innovative applications, theory, software, and methodology.

https://multilevel.fss.uu.nl
Conference Faculty of Social and Behavioural Sciences

Nascholing Geschiedenis

https://nascholing-gs.wp.hum.uu.nl

Nederlands Genootschap voor Esthetica

https://nge.nl

NIFLAR

https://niflar.eu

Omstreden Zaken

https://omstredenzaken.nl

Open Science Community Utrecht

https://openscience-utrecht.com

Redrafting Perpetual Peace

https://perpetualpeace.wp.hum.uu.nl

Persuasive Gaming in Context

https://persuasivegaming.nl

Philosophy After Nature

https://philosophyafternature.wp.hum.uu.nl

https://pion.wp.hum.uu.nl
Faculty of Social and Behavioural Sciences

Platform TBE

https://platformtbe.wp.hum.uu.nl

podcast test

https://podcast-test.wp.hum.uu.nl

PWS Wereld

https://pws-wereld.nl

Randomized Response

https://randomizedresponse.wp.hum.uu.nl

Refomo

https://refomo.eu

Relation(al) Matters Archive

https://relationalmattersarchive.nl

Religious Matters

https://religiousmatters.nl

S4 conference

The aim of the S4 Conference is to bring together international researchers working to provide Solutions for Small Sample Size and to share information, learn about new developments and discuss solutions for typical small sample size problems.

https://s4.wp.hum.uu.nl
Conference Faculty of Social and Behavioural Sciences

Scaffolding Intentions

https://scaffoldingintentions.wp.hum.uu.nl

School2Work

https://school2work.wp.hum.uu.nl

Van Onderzoek naar Schrijfadvies

https://schrijfadviezen.wp.hum.uu.nl

Schwarzes Brett – Alles over Duits in Utrecht

https://schwarzesbrett.wp.hum.uu.nl

SCOOP DB

https://scoop-db.wp.hum.uu.nl

ERC Securing Europe, Fighting its enemies, 1815-1914

https://securing-europe.wp.hum.uu.nl

Smart Solar Charging

https://smartsolarcharging.eu

Societal Resilience

https://societalresilience.wp.hum.uu.nl

Sound memories

https://soundme.eu
Research Faculty of Humanities

Sustainable Pension Investments Lab

https://spilplatform.com

Flexibele Nettarieven

https://ssc-fleet.nl

Smart Sustainable Districts - Utrecht Beurskwartier

https://ssd-utrecht.nl

SSH Raad

https://sshraad.nl
Information Faculty of Humanities | Faculty of Social and Behavioural Sciences

Stages Geesteswetenschappen

https://stage.wp.hum.uu.nl

Stagebank Literature Today / Literatuur vandaag

https://stagebank-litto.wp.hum.uu.nl

Stagebank Interculturele Communicatie

https://stagebank.wp.hum.uu.nl

Sustainable Campus

https://sustainablecampus.eu

Sustainable Finance Lab

https://sustainablefinancelab.nl

sv Babel

https://svbabel.wp.hum.uu.nl

SV Eureka

https://sveureka.nl

Studievereniging Teiresias

https://svteiresias.wp.hum.uu.nl

Syntax Interface Lectures Utrecht

Syntax Interface Lectures Utrecht

https://syntaxif.wp.hum.uu.nl
Conference | Research Faculty of Humanities

TAALBAAS

https://taalbaas.nu

CRYSTAL

https://tki-crystal.nl

Op weg naar energieleverende hoogbouwflats

https://tki-inside-out.nl

Translantis

https://translantis.wp.hum.uu.nl

Utrecht Centre for Television in Transition

https://tvit.wp.hum.uu.nl

U2Connect

https://u2connect.org

UiL OTS Labs

https://uilots-labs.wp.hum.uu.nl

UiL-OTS Colloquium

https://uilotscolloquium.wp.hum.uu.nl
Research | Blog Faculty of Humanities

UMU

https://umu.nl

U.S.V.I. Etna

https://usvietna.nl

Global Water Cycle Modelling

https://uu-water.wp.hum.uu.nl

VALID

https://validdata.org

Voting Advice Via Internet

https://vavi.wp.hum.uu.nl

Veterinary Sciences Tomorrow

https://vetscite.org

Onderzoek Taal voor Kinderen

https://vlot.wp.hum.uu.nl

Ware Bataven

https://warebataven.wp.hum.uu.nl

Werkgroep Middelnederlandse Artesliteratuur

https://wemal.nl
Research Faculty of Humanities

Woordzoeker UU

https://woordzoeker.wp.hum.uu.nl

Faculty of Humanities

https://wp.hum.uu.nl

The Society for Emblem Studies

https://www.emblemstudies.org
Faculty of Humanities

Stichting Bedrijfsgeschiedenis

https://www.stichtingbedrijfsgeschiedenis.nl

Lectures

https://zenolectures.wp.hum.uu.nl